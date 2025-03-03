Ruben Amorim expected to bring in another goalkeeper in the summer transfer window
It comes after the news that Ruben Amorim wants to bring in a goalkeeper this summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.
But the outlet states that Onana remains committed to the club and wants to remain at Old Trafford.
The Cameroon international arrived at Old Trafford in 2023 with high expectations, making the switch from Inter Milan in a £47.2 million deal during Erik ten Hag’s first season. With a contract running until 2028, the Red Devils could still try and see a decent return on their investment.
Onana’s performances have raised concerns this season. He has been directly responsible for three goals in the Premier League this term, with costly mistakes proving decisive in defeats to Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Brighton. While he’s had strong moments between the posts, these high-profile errors have only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford.
Onana nije vratar za Man.Una.Vratar kakvog treba Man.Una.treba da ima karakter vodje,koji ce diktirati cijelom odbranom,mora biti siguran u svoje odbrane.Mora biti vodja mladim odbranbenim igracima,mora im biti idol,mora biti covjek od akcije i povjerenja…