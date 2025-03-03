Andre Onana’s time at Manchester United hasn’t gone as planned, with it thought that the goalkeeper may be moved on in the summer transfer window.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper arrived with high expectations, but a string of costly mistakes has overshadowed his better performances, adding to the club’s ongoing struggles, with some even describing him as awful.

With uncertainty growing over Onana’s long-term future, reports suggest that the Red Devils are already considering potential replacements. According to MilanLive, the club has set its sights on AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as a possible successor.

Man United are said to be actively assessing the goalkeeper market, and the 29-year-old Frenchman is among the names under consideration. While a summer departure for Onana isn’t set in stone, if he does leave, Maignan could become a serious target. However, convincing him to swap Milan for Old Trafford won’t be straightforward, given the turmoil both clubs have endured this season.

Maignan himself hasn’t had the easiest campaign, with errors creeping into his game amid Milan’s tepid deason.