Andre Onana’s time at Manchester United hasn’t gone as planned, with it thought that the goalkeeper may be moved on in the summer transfer window.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper arrived with high expectations, but a string of costly mistakes has overshadowed his better performances, adding to the club’s ongoing struggles, with some even describing him as awful. 

With uncertainty growing over Onana’s long-term future, reports suggest that the Red Devils are already considering potential replacements. According to MilanLive, the club has set its sights on AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as a possible successor.

Man United are said to be actively assessing the goalkeeper market, and the 29-year-old Frenchman is among the names under consideration. While a summer departure for Onana isn’t set in stone, if he does leave, Maignan could become a serious target. However, convincing him to swap Milan for Old Trafford won’t be straightforward, given the turmoil both clubs have endured this season.

Maignan himself hasn’t had the easiest campaign, with errors creeping into his game amid Milan’s tepid deason.

Mike Maignan bounces the ball
Mike Maignan could be Andre Onana’s replacement Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Ruben Amorim expected to bring in another goalkeeper in the summer transfer window

It comes after the news that Ruben Amorim wants to bring in a goalkeeper this summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.

But the outlet states that Onana remains committed to the club and wants to remain at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international arrived at Old Trafford in 2023 with high expectations, making the switch from Inter Milan in a £47.2 million deal during Erik ten Hag’s first season. With a contract running until 2028, the Red Devils could still try and see a decent return on their investment.

Onana’s performances have raised concerns this season. He has been directly responsible for three goals in the Premier League this term, with costly mistakes proving decisive in defeats to Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Brighton. While he’s had strong moments between the posts, these high-profile errors have only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

  Onana nije vratar za Man.Una.Vratar kakvog treba Man.Una.treba da ima karakter vodje,koji ce diktirati cijelom odbranom,mora biti siguran u svoje odbrane.Mora biti vodja mladim odbranbenim igracima,mora im biti idol,mora biti covjek od akcije i povjerenja…

