Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a double midfield reinforcement this summer, with Joshua Kimmich and Lamine Camara both on their radar.

Despite their massive spending spree in recent years, which has surpassed €1.2 billion on new signings, the Blues are expected to be heavily involved in the transfer market once again in the forthcoming window, according to two reports in TBRFootball.

Enzo Maresca’s side has stumbled since the turn of the year, with fan protests even emerging. They have fallen, quite dramatically, from title contention to fifth place, prompting fresh concerns over squad depth and quality.

While the Blues are not expected to target a new goalkeeper, despite Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen’s struggles, strengthening the midfield appears to be a priority.

According to the outlet, Chelsea have been given the opportunity to sign Kimmich on a free transfer when his contract with Bayern Munich expires in July. The Bundesliga giants recently withdrew their offer to the German after he refused to accept their wage offer, prompting Arsenal and Liverpool to take an interest as CaughtOffside previously revealed.

At the same time, they are also keen on 21-year-old Monaco talent Lamine Camara, who is attracting interest from several top clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham.

More Stories / Latest News Report: Tottenham face the prospect of losing another star player to Bayern Munich Ruben Amorim rattles Man United fans after throwing futures of three players into doubt Report: Arsenal consider sale of first team attacker on one condition

Chelsea’s midfield options heading into the summer transfer window

Pursuing Kimmich and Camara may raise eyebrows given Chelsea’s already crowded midfield. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been Maresca’s go-to duo this season, with Romeo Lavia making an impact when fit.

The club also brought in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall last summer, though he could leave, and they have several young midfielders, Andrey Santos, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Carney Chukwuemeka, set to return from loan spells at the end of the season.

With an abundance of midfield talent already at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s pursuit of Kimmich and Camara suggests they are planning for further reshuffling in the squad. We may see such plans accelerate if they do not manage to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.