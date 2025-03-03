Crystal Palace eyeing move for 28-year-old Tottenham star who Postecoglou wants to sell

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is going to be busy in the summer transfer window as he plans to make big changes to his squad.

The Spurs boss signed Mathy Tel, Kevin Danso and Antonin Kinksy in the January transfer window this year.

Although his signings have not worked well so far and their poor league form and position shows that, he is determined to perform better in the summer when it comes to adding new players to his squad.

One of the players he is looking to offload after this season is midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to GiveMeSport.

The midfielder’s form, injury issues and suspension problems have contributed to his poor time at the North London club.

He has still not been able to cement a place in the starting line up after joining the club almost three years ago from Brighton.

The 28-year-old midfielder has only started 12 Premier League games this season which shows that he is not in the future plans of the Spurs boss.

Postecoglou is willing to let the midfielder leave the club as he looks for his options in the market.

Tottenham are exploring a the possibility of signing Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, a move that could cost them a whopping £138m.

Tottenham have plans to invest in the squad this summer

It only goes to show that Spurs are keen to show ambition in the summer transfer window after a poor season.

Once again, they are going to finish the season without a trophy and they are currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Their performances have been so poor this season that questions have been asked about the future of the manager but the club are keen on backing him as they have complete faith in his ability to turn the situation around.

Their summer clear-out may start with the sale of Bissouma and Crystal Palace are showing interest in signing him.

