FA considers escalating Millwall goalkeeper’s ban after shocking tackle on Mateta

The Football Association is currently deliberating whether to appeal the three-match ban given to Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts following his shocking challenge on Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta over the weekend.

There is a possibility that the FA may request a lengthier suspension due to the severity of the incident, reports the Evening Standard.

During the FA Cup clash, Roberts rushed out of his goal and, while attempting a high kick, made minimal contact with the ball. – his follow-through with his studs struck Mateta in the ear.

The striker was then immediately taken to hospital – where he received 25 stitches to his left ear.

Mateta later provided an update, reassuring fans that he was “doing well” and expected to recover quickly, before being discharged.

“Thank you to the medical staff at both Selhurst Park and the hospital for their help and professionalism, and for all the wishes of support that JP and the club have received today,” he posted on social media.

Typically, following a red card from referee Michael Oliver during the FA Cup fifth-round match, Roberts would be handed a three-match suspension. However, the FA has until 1pm on Tuesday to lodge an appeal and they could argue that the initial three-match ban is insufficient given the nature of the challenge – and it’s reported that they may do just this.

If an appeal is filed, the case would be reviewed by a Regulatory Commission. Millwall and Roberts would have until 6 pm on Thursday to present evidence supporting their stance that the three-match suspension is appropriate.

The FA now faces the decision of whether to proceed with the appeal. Should the appeal be successful, it would be up to the Regulatory Commission to determine the new punishment for Roberts.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, visibly outraged by the incident, described Roberts’ challenge as “the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I’ve ever seen” in an interview with BBC One during the half-time break.

“That is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I’ve ever seen. I think he needs to have a long hard look at himself that lad, because he’s endangering a fellow professional, maybe even his life with a challenge like that.