Euro giants monitoring Arsenal duo in case their star attacker leaves in the summer

Arsenal attacking duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are being monitored by Serie A giants AC Milan, according to GiveMeSport.

Milan are currently considering their options in the market for the left-wing position with Rafael Leao facing an uncertain future at the Italian club.

The Portuguese winger is attracting attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world and that has caused Milan to explore the market for a potential left-wing signing.

A report has claimed that Chelsea have opened talks with the representatives of Leao over a move in the summer.

Along with the Arsenal duo, Milan are also keeping tabs on Manchester City left-winger Jack Grealish who has struggled at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Injuries and form have not worked in the favour of the former Aston Villa man and that could force Pep Guardiola’s Man City side to allow the midfielder to leave the club in the summer.

While losing Martinelli and Trossard would be a huge blow for the Gunners, they could consider selling them if they receive a good offer for them.

With Mikel Arteta ready to invest money in his attack in the summer, the funds generated from the sales of Martinelli and Trossard could help him sign a world class attacker that his team is missing.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard heading out of Arsenal?

Both Martinelli and Trossard are versatile attackers who can play at any position in the front three and Milan would love to have players like them in their team.

As far as Grealish is concerned, even though he remains a crucial part of Guardiola’s squad, the English star could be open to the idea of leaving Man City after this season for a new challenge.

Both Tottenham and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Man City man but the former feel they would struggle to afford Grealish while the latter’s first choice signing for the left-wing position would be Leao.

Like every year, the summer transfer window comes with its surprises and twists and if Milan make a move for the Arsenal attackers, Arteta would head into the market to replace them.

Arsenal may look to make a move for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams if they lose one of their left-wingers.

