Liverpool hopeful of agreeing new long term contract with one of their star players

Liverpool are dealing with the contract issues of three of their most important players.

While the performances of their players have not dropped, issues off the pitch are causing trouble to manager Arne Slot.

The Premier League leaders have failed to agree new deals with Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold so far.

The boyhood Liverpool fan Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid with the Spanish giants desperate to sign him as a free agent at the end of the season.

The player has remained tight-lipped over his future but with more time passing without him agreeing a new deal, his exit looks inevitable.

However, a latest report has given some encouragement to the Liverpool faithful that the defender could stay at the club for a long time.

According to Liverpool ECHO, the Merseyside club are hopeful of keeping the defender at Anfield.

The report says:

“Liverpool remain hopeful they can keep the West Derby-born defender for the remainder of his 20s as things stand.”

Liverpool are working to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club

The Reds are working behind the scenes to sort out the contract issues of all their star players.

Since they are allowed to indulge in talks with other clubs, it is surprising to see that they have still not agreed a move to another club.

Perhaps it could be their tactic to get terms of their choice in a new contract at Liverpool.

Whatever it is, the fans are hoping that all the issues get sorted soon since all the three players have been instrumental in Liverpool’s success this season.

They are on their way to win the Premier League title this season which would be their second league title in their illustrious careers at Anfield.

