Ruben Amorim rattles Man United fans after throwing futures of three players into doubt

Fulham FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim reaches out to Joshua Zirkzee who walks off the pitch at Old Trafford
Ruben Amorim spoke about his players' quality after the match (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim pinpointed three Manchester United players whose quality may be letting the team down.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup following a defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford.

Man United found themselves trailing just before half-time when Calvin Bassey capitalised on some poor defending, nodding the ball in from close range after being left completely unmarked at a corner.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

The hosts eventually pulled level in the second half, with Bruno Fernandes calmly slotting home to restore hope. But with neither side able to find a winner in regular time, the game went to penalties. Bernd Leno emerged as Fulham’s hero, denying Joshua Zirkzee – who could leave the club in the summer –  to send his side through to the quarter-finals.

It’s been a terrible run of form for Amorim’s club, as they also languish in a lowly 14th spot in the Premier League table.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal players in action
Report: Arsenal consider sale of first team attacker on one condition
Arne Slot and Darwin Nunez of Liverpool
Newcastle United offered opportunity to sign Liverpool star criticised by Arne Slot
Arne Slot reacts during Liverpool's draw with Everton
Report: Midfielder ready to ask Arne Slot for Liverpool exit in the summer

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim singles out three players following FA Cup exit

Joshua Zirkzee leaving the pitch after being subbed
Joshua Zirkzee has not hit the mark in his debut season (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After the game, the former Sporting CP head coach, whose job position remains tentative,  admitted that several players perhaps lacked the ability to see them convert chances – leaving some Man United fans annoyed at his approach.

“We managed to score in the second half after that goal near half time,” Amorim told the BBC after the match.

“It’s harder for us to go and press a little bit high but we managed to do it and score. I think we have the best chances in the game. In the end, the penalties can go both ways and today wasn’t our way. It is important to say that with the substitutions we had our chance to win the game.

He continued: “I think it is sometimes the quality of the players… Bruno, Casemiro, Josh [Zirkzee] is improving a lot, he’s fighting for every ball. It’s the quality of the players which help us to create more chances

“I try to relax the players and they know that it is something that is technical – but you have to be relaxed and confident.”

More Stories Bernd Leno Bruno Fernandes Calvin Bassey Casemiro Joshua Zirkzee

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Good Managers can sense when their system ain’t working Amorim obviously can’t see this why doesn’t be pulled in by the Technical Experts he is killing players careers constantly berating them publicly,let the players have their say about him lets see the result,Don’t let him spend millions of pounds on players when he will be replaced at seasons end.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *