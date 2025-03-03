Ruben Amorim spoke about his players' quality after the match (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim pinpointed three Manchester United players whose quality may be letting the team down.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup following a defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford.

Man United found themselves trailing just before half-time when Calvin Bassey capitalised on some poor defending, nodding the ball in from close range after being left completely unmarked at a corner.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

The hosts eventually pulled level in the second half, with Bruno Fernandes calmly slotting home to restore hope. But with neither side able to find a winner in regular time, the game went to penalties. Bernd Leno emerged as Fulham’s hero, denying Joshua Zirkzee – who could leave the club in the summer – to send his side through to the quarter-finals.

It’s been a terrible run of form for Amorim’s club, as they also languish in a lowly 14th spot in the Premier League table.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim singles out three players following FA Cup exit

After the game, the former Sporting CP head coach, whose job position remains tentative, admitted that several players perhaps lacked the ability to see them convert chances – leaving some Man United fans annoyed at his approach.

“We managed to score in the second half after that goal near half time,” Amorim told the BBC after the match.

Killing your player's confidence due to your methods & answers every week looks like it's working brilliantly https://t.co/Jgj6882Saq — Hassan (@ftblhassan) March 2, 2025

This guy has no media training The way he answers is gonna make his players dislike him and soon bubble is gonna burst https://t.co/dGoxEEnERt — Sid (@SiddheshMufc) March 3, 2025

what happened to losing my job before i put a single player in front of the bus gaffer https://t.co/VrUWvrq2E6 — ? (@UTDIF7) March 2, 2025

When he's asked about real issues pertaining to his coaching and tactics he goes back to blaming players. Uses a lot of buzzwords to sound intelligent but runs away when his intelligence is questioned. You HAVE to work with these players,you can't get 25 new players overnight. https://t.co/bcXS4lW7hF — ? Greatest Decoy (@Decoy010) March 2, 2025

“It’s harder for us to go and press a little bit high but we managed to do it and score. I think we have the best chances in the game. In the end, the penalties can go both ways and today wasn’t our way. It is important to say that with the substitutions we had our chance to win the game.

He continued: “I think it is sometimes the quality of the players… Bruno, Casemiro, Josh [Zirkzee] is improving a lot, he’s fighting for every ball. It’s the quality of the players which help us to create more chances

“I try to relax the players and they know that it is something that is technical – but you have to be relaxed and confident.”