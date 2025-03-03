Andre Onana has endured a poor season as Man United's No.1 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Andre Onana is determined to stay at Manchester United next season, despite a poor run of form laden with mistakes that has raised questions about his future at the club.

Ruben Amorim is expected to bring in a goalkeeper this summer, reports the Manchester Evening News – but the 28-year-old remains committed to the club and sees Old Trafford as the only place he wants to be.

The shot-stopper joined from Inter Milan in 2023 for £47.2 million during Erik ten Hag’s first season, Onana has made 86 appearances and is under contract until 2028 – but a string of costly mistakes this season has put him under scrutiny.

The outlet reports are actively looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department, with veteran Tom Heaton likely to retire when his contract expires in June. Meanwhile, backup keeper Altay Bayindir could seek a move elsewhere in search of more game time, meaning the club could be looking to bolster that department.

Another factor in the club’s decision-making is the Africa Cup of Nations next season, which will be held between December 18, 2025, and January 2026. If Onana is called up by Cameroon, the Red Devils, who have been struggling with injuries as it is, could be without their first-choice keeper for a crucial part of the season.

Onana has made three errors leading to goals in the Premier League this campaign, with costly mistakes in defeats against Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as Brighton.

If the Old Trafford club were to part ways with Onana, they would need to recoup at least £28 million to avoid financial losses under the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

But head coach Amorim has publicly defended his goalkeeper, saying that his goalkeeper Onana was unfairly blamed for Ipswich’s second goal.

“He did some great saves that saved our team and sometimes he has some problems but that is normal,” Amorim said on Friday. “And if you look for our team you can find a lot of players with that issue.

“I think we are not performing so well as a team and sometimes players have a problem. People talk about the second goal from Ipswich, he is waiting for the touch of Delap. That is really clear. And then the ball continues to the goal. So that can happen.”