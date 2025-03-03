Alexander Isak is hopeful of a Barcelona switch (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s pursuit of Alexander Isak has taken a positve turn – with reports in Spain claiming the Newcastle United striker is actively pushing for a move to Camp Nou this summer.

The 25-year-old’s future at St James’ Park appears uncertain, particularly if Newcastle fail to secure Champions League football next season. According to El Nacional, Isak has already turned down approaches from both Arsenal and Liverpool as he holds out for a dream switch to Barcelona, who are very keen.

However, a deal won’t come easy. Newcastle are reportedly demanding at least €180 million for the Sweden international, which is a fee that could prove a major stumbling block for Barcelona whose financial issues are well-documented.

Despite this, club president Joan Laporta is said to be “willing to do everything possible” to land the prolific forward, who is seen as the ideal long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Isak has been in red-hot form this season, netting 22 goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances.

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the situation, reportedly viewing Isak as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez. Following his standout display against Man United in December, Jamie Carragher even declared on Sky Sports: “He is the best striker in the Premier League right now, and he is, I don’t think it’s actually close right now, I think he’s the real standout.”

What has Alexander Isak said about moving away from Newcastle United?

In November, Isak was quizzed on the links away from St James’ Park, and he said: “Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on the move rumours during the season. There have been many such years where it has been talked about. It doesn’t affect me.

“I am commenting on my situation in Newcastle, and I have never had any problem there. I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that. I have no thoughts about anything else.”

Isak then responded to claims suggesting his representatives are growing frustrated with Newcastle after contract talks. Asked directly about this, he added: “The only thing I can say is that a lot of information and rumours often come out. Much of what I read is not true. So that’s about all I can say about the whole thing.”