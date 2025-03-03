Report: Arsenal consider sale of first team attacker on one condition

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal may make some big changes to their squad in the summer transfer window.

It appears like Mikel Arteta will once again lose the Premier League title race but this time to Arne Slot’s Liverpool side.

It would mean Arteta’s side would finish in second place for the third season in a row after challenging for the Premier League title once again.

The Gunners boss may look to revamp his attack in the summer transfer window in order to finally take his team through the line and win the league title for them.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli is not unsellable and the club could consider letting him leave the club if they receive an offer in excess of his market value.

The Brazilian has struggled once again this season, scoring just seven goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

He is currently out with an injury along with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, leaving Arteta massively short in attack.

Gabriel Martinelli has lost his form at Arsenal

Since the 2022-23 season, in which Martinelli scored 15 goals in the Premier League, he has struggled to find form and consistency.

His game has not developed like Arteta and the Arsenal fans would have hoped and that is the reason behind the club considering cashing in on him if they receive a good offer.

His contract runs until 2027 with the option of a further year and the Gunners are not actively looking to sell him but if there is an opportunity to get a good transfer fee for him, the Premier League giants would consider that.

The reason why Liverpool are favourites to win the league is because of wide players helping Mohamed Salah by sharing the burden of scoring goals. The likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have been impressive for the Merseyside club.

The Gunners remain interested in their long term transfer target Nico Williams who would straight away walk into the starting line up at the club on the left-wing position.

