Arsenal are looking for a new sporting director - (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have seemingly received a boost in their quest to sign Andrea Berta as their sporting director as they continue their search for Edu’s replacement.

The executive has reportedly ended talks over AC Milan’s role in the same position – informing the Serie A club he has an offer from the Gunners.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, today: “Understand Andrea Berta is now the top candidate to become new Arsenal director in order to replace Edu. Discussions already took place, Berta left Atlético after building the team with key signings in the recent years. Talks at advanced stage, not done/sealed yet.”

Now FootballTransfers reporter Duncan Castle has revealed that a possible deal has taken another step closer. He wrote: “Understand that Andrea Berta has ended talks over AC Milan’s sporting director role, telling the Serie A club he has an offer from Arsenal. Berta left Atletico Madrid by mutual consent in January after 11 years in La Liga. Has been improving his English in London with view to taking a Premier League job.”

It’s thought that the Gunners wish to make their ultimate decision by March, with the successful candidate joining in the summer transfer window.

During his time at Atletico Madrid, where he worked his way up the ranks, Berta played a key role in the club’s success, helping them secure two La Liga titles, a Europa League trophy, and a UEFA Super Cup.

Mikel Arteta touches on the process of hiring Edu’s replacement for the summer window

Mikel Arteta was quizzed about whether he had any say in the hiring of a new sporting director – but he made it clear that the decision is firmly in the club’s hands despite reports to the contrary.

“The decision I think will be done relatively quickly, whether it’s Jason or somebody else I don’t know but I think that decision will be done quite early,” Arteta said.

“We have the sporting director which is Jason [Ayto], it’s clear and he’s been since the departure of Edu from day one he has been given full responsibility, all our support from that aspect and what the club wants to do after that is not on me. It’s a club decision to try to appoint the person that they believe is the best and I will be in full support of that.”