Report: Tottenham face the prospect of losing another star player to Bayern Munich

In the last few years, Tottenham have lost two key members of their starting line up to Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane and Eric Dier were both signed by the German giants and they are both favourites to win the league tile with Vincent Kompany’s side.

They were never got the chance to win the league title with Tottenham but they could finally have a league medal at Bayern Munich.

The German giants have a habit of signing players from the Premier League. Leroy Sane was signed from Manchester City, Sadio Mane was signed from Liverpool and last summer, Michael Olise was signed from Crystal Palace.

They could now sign another attacking player from the Premier League who has been lighting up the league for a long time.

According to Fichajes, Son Heung-min could leave Tottenham after spending a decade at the club with Bayern Munich one of the options.

Son has been one of the best players in the Premier League in his 10-year spell in North London.

He has not managed to win a trophy at Spurs but his goal scoring record is brilliant and since the departure of Kane, he has become the captain of the team.

However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could look to leave the Premier League side for a new challenge elsewhere.

Bayern Munich are ready to present him the opportunity to start a new adventure in his career.

Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich?

Son is someone who knows the Bundesliga well, having played for Bayer Leverkusen in the past.

Signing for Bayern Munich could offer him the opportunity to challenge for the biggest honours in football.

With two of his former teammates already playing at Allianz Arena, Son would have no trouble in settling at Bayern.

Kompany’s team are ready to strengthen their attack in the summer and Son fits the profile of the player they are looking at.

The South Korean international is a versatile player who can play in a number of different positions and can help the team by not only scoring goal but also by creating goals.

As per the report, the next few weeks will be key for the player in deciding his future.

While Spurs could lose Son, they could make a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

