Martin Odegaard has been slammed by Chris Sutton for his complaints to the referee (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been called out by BBC pundit Chris Sutton for his protestations to the referee after he waved play on for a penalty against PSV in the Champions League.

The Gunners captain was adamant that he’s been fouled as he broke into the area – but a foul wasn’t given.

The Norwegian went to pull back his leg when he was seemingly clipped on the heels – but his appeals were waved away. Eventually VAR took a look but refused to intervene as they concurred with the referee.

Odegaard refused to let it down and his reactions were called out by Sutton. He wrote on the BBC Sport Blog: “It looked like Martin Odegaard was getting a shot off and he was impeded.

“He is still complaining to the referee and VAR will be checking this. I think there’s a little touch as he goes to shoot.

Arsenal opened the scoring after a slick passing sequence found Declan Rice out wide on the left, where he delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post. to Jurrien Timber, who rose high and powered a header into the net.

Arsenal turn the heat up against PSV in the Champions League