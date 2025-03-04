‘Still complaining’: Why Martin Odegaard was fuming with referee in first half v PSV

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal is challenged by Ismael Saibari of PSV Eindhoven
Martin Odegaard has been slammed by Chris Sutton for his complaints to the referee (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been called out by BBC pundit Chris Sutton for his protestations to the referee after he waved play on for a penalty against PSV in the Champions League.

The Norwegian went to pull back his leg when he was seemingly clipped on the heels – but his appeals were waved away. Eventually VAR took a look but refused to intervene as they concurred with the referee.

Odegaard refused to let it down and his reactions were called out by Sutton. He wrote on the BBC Sport Blog: “It looked like Martin Odegaard was getting a shot off and he was impeded.

“He is still complaining to the referee and VAR will be checking this. I think there’s a little touch as he goes to shoot.

Arsenal opened the scoring after a slick passing sequence found Declan Rice out wide on the left, where he delivered a pinpoint cross to the far post. to Jurrien Timber, who rose high and powered a header into the net.

Arsenal turn the heat up against PSV in the Champions League

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest
Mikel Arteta saw his side net three goals in 30 minutes (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The visitors soon doubled their advantage with another moment of brilliance. Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was recently caught up in his own refereeing controversy,  surged forward and drilled a low cross into the box, perfectly timed for Ethan Nwaneri, who had cut inside from the right. Without hesitation, he rifled the ball into the roof of the net, putting Arsenal firmly in control.

Their dominance continued as they capitalised on a defensive meltdown from PSV. A series of failed clearances left the hosts scrambling, and in the chaos, Mikel Merino, previously used as an attacker by Mikel Arteta, reacted quickest, pouncing on the loose ball and calmly rolling it into the net.

But just as Arsenal looked to be running away with it, PSV were handed a lifeline. As a lofted ball floated toward goal, Thomas Partey was caught hauling down Luuk De Jong inside the box. The referee pointed straight to the spot and brandished a yellow card.

Attacker Noa Lang took made no mistake, smashing the ball into the corner while David Raya stood motionless on his line.

