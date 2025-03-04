Arsenal midfielder on £200k per week emerges as a target for three European clubs

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to revamp his midfield in the summer transfer window.

Arteta wants younger players in his team and particularly in the midfield position due to the presence of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

With both the midfielders well into their 30s, the Premier League giants are looking for more athletic and fresh options in the middle of the park.

According to journalist Charles Watts, Thomas Partey is attracting interest from three of the biggest clubs in European football.

The midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the North London club have still not opened talks over a new contract.

There is a growing feeling in the player’s entourage that the Premier League side will not offer Partey a new contract and he would have to leave the club he joined back in 2020.

The journalist has named Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as the player Arteta wants to target in the summer to make a part of his midfield.

Arsenal are set to have a changed midfield next season

With both Partey and Jorginho expected to leave at the end of the season, the Gunners midfield could look completely different next season.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are keen on signing the Arsenal star who currently earns £200k per week at the Emirates Stadium.

Saudi clubs are also showing interest in the Ghanaian midfielder but the 31-year-old wants to play his football in Europe.

Due to the player’s preference to return to Spain, where he played for Atletico Madrid in the past, Barcelona are currently the frontrunners to sign him this summer.

On the other hand, Jorginho is expected to leave the Gunners to make a move to Brazilian giants Flamengo at the end of the season.

In order to replace Partey, the Gunners could make a move for Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios.

