BBC pundit saw what Mikel Arteta did on Arsenal bench immediately before Timber goal

Mikel Arteta reacts on the touchline - with the Arsenal badge attached
Mikel Arteta reacted to the first goal of the night (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gesticulated on the touchline when Jurrien Timber made an effort to latch onto Declan Rice’s cross, reports BBC Sports journalist Alec Howell has claimed. 

In the Gunner’s Champions League match against PSV, the England international made an inviting ball into the defender’s path, whose goal left Arteta frantic on the touchline.

Arsenal broke the deadlock with a fluid passing move that freed Rice on the left flank. Spotting an opportunity, the former West Ham man whipped in a precise cross to the far post, where Timber soared above his marker and thumped a commanding header past the goalkeeper.

The reporter wrote via BBCSport’s LiveBlog: “It’s a great cross from Declan Rice for Jurrien Timber at the back post. Mikel Arteta had his arms in the air as Timber jumped to head it in.

“This game is being played at such a fast pace. PSV and Saibari have paid a big price for missing that opportunity earlier.”

Ethan Nwaneri unleashed a blistering finish into the roof of the net for the Reds’ second, while their third came via Mikel Merino. 

Arsenal enjoy goal-fest against PSV Eindhoven in Champions League

Jurrien Timber Arsenal vs PSG
Jurrien Timber opened the scoring for Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It looked game, set, match, before PSV earned themselves a penalty, which Noa Lang converted. But that proved to be a minor hiccup.

Arsenal couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second half as Nwaneri delivered a dangerous cross into the box. The PSV keeper parried to Martin Odegaard – who had previously demanded a penalty from the referee – the Norway international calmly took control and finished with precision.

The Gunners’ fifth, Leandro Trossard flicked a clever backheel to Riccardo Calafiori, who then threaded the ball perfectly through to Trossard  – and the Belgian made no mistake, lifting the ball delicately over the keeper with a stunning finish. Odegaard later wrapped up a brace before Riccardo Calafiori got Arsenal’s seventh.

