Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gesticulated on the touchline when Jurrien Timber made an effort to latch onto Declan Rice’s cross, reports BBC Sports journalist Alec Howell has claimed.
In the Gunner’s Champions League match against PSV, the England international made an inviting ball into the defender’s path, whose goal left Arteta frantic on the touchline.
The reporter wrote via BBCSport’s LiveBlog: “It’s a great cross from Declan Rice for Jurrien Timber at the back post. Mikel Arteta had his arms in the air as Timber jumped to head it in.
“This game is being played at such a fast pace. PSV and Saibari have paid a big price for missing that opportunity earlier.”
Ethan Nwaneri unleashed a blistering finish into the roof of the net for the Reds’ second, while their third came via Mikel Merino.
Arsenal enjoy goal-fest against PSV Eindhoven in Champions League
It looked game, set, match, before PSV earned themselves a penalty, which Noa Lang converted. But that proved to be a minor hiccup.