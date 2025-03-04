Exclusive: Euro giants make decision to sell Man City transfer target in the summer

Manchester City are ready to make defensive reinforcements to their squad this summer.

After a disappointing season, which may still end up with silverware if Pep Guardiola’s team win the FA Cup, changes are expected at the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues are currently fourth in the league standings, 20 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

One of the area of focus in the summer transfer window for Guardiola and his recruitment team will be the left-back position.

According to Caught Offside sources, Man City are monitoring the situation of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, along with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

AC Milan have decided to offload the French defender in the summer transfer window.

The Italian club needs to generate funds for the transfer window, especially since missing out on Champions League qualification seems likely. Geoffrey Moncada’s recent statements confirmed that Milan does not want to lose key players for free, making Theo’s departure almost inevitable.

The French left-back’s contract expires in June 2026, and renewal talks have completely stalled.

AC Milan’s offer was deemed inadequate by the player, and his recent poor performances, combined with just one year left on his contract next summer, make a sale the best option for all parties.

The Milan defender, who has made 24 league appearances this season, would prefer a return to Spain, with Real Madrid as his ideal destination.

Los Blancos have already approached the player and further contacts are expected in the coming weeks. However, Man City are now seriously considering him, especially given the price tag.

While Andrea Cambiaso remains a player Guardiola likes, his cost is considered a bit higher to date.

At around €35-40m, Theo is now seen as an even better opportunity. A price that has also attracted the attention of other Premier clubs, such as Everton, which will have to rejuvenate the role of left-back in the summer.

Man City face competition to sign Theo Hernandez

Other top Premier League clubs, given the price considered fair, are also interested in him and important developments are expected in the coming weeks.

AC Milan had initially hoped for around €50m but are now willing to lower their demands further to avoid losing him for free in 2026 and both Real Madrid and City are monitoring the situation closely.

Since the departure of Paolo Maldini from Milan, Theo has been unable to connect with the new management and that has resulted in him losing his form.

At one stage, he was easily the best player in the world in his position but his form has regressed and he needs a move away from Milan to start enjoying his football again.

Should Theo leave the club, AC Milan are expected to make a move for Liverpool target Rayan Ait-Nouri.

