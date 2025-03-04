Exclusive: Liverpool add 21-year-old defender to their summer transfer wish list

Liverpool are looking for defenders in the market due to the uncertain future of club captain Virgil Van Dijk.

The Dutch defender is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and despite conversations happening between the player and the club, there is nothing agreed on a new deal for the Dutch defender at Anfield.

Van Dijk is crucial for the club and their hopes of challenging for silverware but due to his age, the Reds have been cautious about handing him a new, long term contract.

They would love their captain to stay at the club but if he leaves, they want to be prepared to deal with that situation.

According to Caught Offside sources, Arne Slot’s side have added young talent Konstantinos Koulierakis to their transfer list.

Along with other Premier League clubs like Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, Liverpool are keen on the young defender who has impressed for Wolfsburg this season.

Premier League clubs have rated Koulierakis particularly highly and are keen to add him to their squad. If a deal can be agreed, it could be one of the most eye-catching moves of this transfer window.

Liverpool face competition to sign the Bundesliga defender

Koulierakis, who has attracted the interest of scouts from AC Milan, Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs, is ready to listen to offers in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old defender, who joined Wolfsburg from PAOK Saloniki last summer, has attracted the interest of top teams with his impressive performances in a short period of time.

Although Wolfsburg are happy with the potential of this young talent, they are open to transfer offers. The German club are expected to demand close to €40m-€50m for the Greek defender.

German outlet Bild have called the young defender ‘one of the most sought after defensive talents in Europe’.

