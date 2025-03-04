“He’s on Spurs list” – Fabrizio Romano issues crucial Tottenham transfer update

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham will be looking to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window and they have already identified their top transfer target.

Ange Postecoglou will be keen to add more quality and depth to his squad after the season and he is keen on a move for an England international midfielder.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have identified Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as one of their transfer targets.

However, Romano also mentioned that the deal will be difficult to complete for the North London club due to the complex nature of the player’s release clause.

Eze has been a regular member of the Palace starting line up since joining the club from QPR in 2020.

His performances have been closely monitored by some of the biggest clubs in the league and Tottenham are one of them.

While writing for GiveMeSport, Romano reported:

“He’s on Spurs list since 2023, he’s always been highly rated at the club. But the release clause is very expensive and the payment for the clause is not allowed in 3/4 years as usually happens, so that’s what makes the deal difficult – and there are more clubs also keen.”

Eberechi Eze to Tottenham?

The fact that Spurs are looking to add a creative player to their squad shows that Postecoglou wants to continue with his philosophy of playing attacking football at the club.

It remains to be seen whether they will be able to work around the release clause of the Palace star but they are expected to face competition to sign him.

Along with Eze, Spurs are also interested in Palace defender Marc Guehi after failing to sign him in the January transfer window.

Italian giants Juventus have been linked with a move for Eze in the past and they are reportedly interested in offering midfielder Douglas Luiz to Palace.

