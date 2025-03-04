“Liverpool have been looking” – Expert claims Reds want 13 G/A Premier League attacker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is thinking about making changes to his attack in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch manager is not happy with the performances of Darwin Nunez this season and his exit from the club seems inevitable.

The Uruguayan attacker has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and he is reportedly open to the opportunity of playing in the Middle East.

Nunez has only scored four goals and provided two assists in the Premier League this season which is a poor record for a striker who is playing for a title challenging team.

The Premier League leaders are eyeing his replacement in the summer and former scout Mick Brown has named Brighton attacker Joao Pedro as the player who is being eyed by the Merseyside club.

“If he’s given the chance to go to Liverpool, he’ll want to go,” he told Football Insider.

“Knowing Brighton and the way they operate, they’ll want a massive fee for him.

“I think he’s certainly one Liverpool have been looking at, but I’m not convinced he’s the right man.

“You could put him in that team and he’d do a job, but I hear Liverpool are going to make a move for a top-class striker and goalscorer.

“They create so many chances that any striker playing in the team, for the most part, would do well.

“But they want a real top-level goalscorer because Nunez has been so inconsistent for them.

“They feel a real out-and-out forward would be just what they need to take them to the next level.”

Liverpool are in desperate need of a new attacker

The burden of scoring goals lies heavily on the shoulders of Mohamed Salah at the moment but considering his future is uncertain at the club and the poor form of Nunez, Slot would enter the market for a new attacking signing.

The manager has recently criticised the work rate of the Uruguayan attacker and it is highly expected that the manager will receive the backing from the club to replace the struggling star.

It could be a busy summer window for Liverpool who are not only looking to make new signings but also dealing with the contract situation of some of their players.

Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to become free agents at the end of the season and sorting out their future remains the top priority for the club.

Liverpool keeping tabs on 21-year-old Premier League sensation ahead of potential transfer