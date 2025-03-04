Man United considering 65-year-old manager to replace Amorim after FA Cup disaster

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Man United, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim’s life at Manchester United is getting difficult with every passing week.

The Red Devils are currently 14th in the Premier League and at the weekend, they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Fulham at Old Trafford.

The form of his players has regressed under his leadership and looking at how they are playing, the dark days of Erik ten Hag are now looking impressive.

With Amorim unable to change anything at Man United, questions are being asked about his future at the club.

He joined them from Sporting where he was one of the favourites to win the league title with them but his move to Man United has not worked out and reports have emerged of the Red Devils looking at their options to replace the Portuguese manager.

According to Fichajes, Man United are considering their options to replace Amorim at the club.

His team’s poor run and his inability to improve the level of his players is forcing the club to think about a change at the top.

Man United are looking at options to replace Ruben Amorim

As per the report, Joachim Low, the World Cup winner with Germany, Julen Lopetegui, the former Real Madrid manager, and Massimiliano Allegri, the former AC Milan and Juventus manager are being considered by the Premier League giants.

There is a feeling among the hierarchy at the club and in the fans that Amorim has failed at the club and perhaps the club made the wrong choice by appointing him as the manager.

Amorim has to prove his pedigree in the final stages of the season to save his job at the club.

The Red Devils are still challenging to win the Europa League and if he manages to bring that silverware to the club, he may be able to save his job.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is another name being linked with the hot seat at Old Trafford.

