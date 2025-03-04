Myles Lewis-Skelley was subbed off during the first-half (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Mikel Arteta has explained why he opted to sub off Myles Lewis-Skelly during the first half of Arsenal’s 7-1 Champions League win over PSV.
The youngster was taken off after receiving a yellow card and then getting away with a second booking.
But Arteta, speaking via Amazon Prime, said that he did not see the second tackle. The Spaniard said: “I haven’t seen the second action, but when there is so much noise as well, you play away from home, I didn’t want to take any risk.”
Arsenal were in devastating form in the first half at the Philips Stadion, with Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, and Mikel Merino all finding the back of the net. PSV did pull one back through Noa Lang, but the visitors were in complete control as they took a commanding lead into the break.
However, things got even better for the Gunners in the second half. Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard both scored within minutes of the restart. Odegaard added a fifth in the 73rd minute, and just before the 85th minute, Riccardo Calafiori made it 7-1, capping off a spectacular performance.
Myles Lewis-Skelly booed off the pitch during the first-half against PSV
Already on a yellow card, Lewis-Skelly committed a foul on Richard Ledezma deep in Arsenal’s half, and while referee Jesus Gil Manzano awarded a free kick, he chose not to issue a second yellow.
Taking no chances, Arteta decided to withdraw Lewis-Skelly, bringing on Calafiori in the 35th minute.
After the match, Odegaard spoke about how Lewis-Skelly took the substitution in stride. “We’re all behind him. Lewis-Skelly took that [substitution] really well. He knew it was tricky, when you’re on a yellow and a tough challenge there.
“He took that well and we will help him. He will learn from that as well.”