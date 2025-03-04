Myles Lewis-Skelley was subbed off during the first-half (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has explained why he opted to sub off Myles Lewis-Skelly during the first half of Arsenal’s 7-1 Champions League win over PSV.

The youngster was taken off after receiving a yellow card and then getting away with a second booking.

But Arteta, speaking via Amazon Prime, said that he did not see the second tackle. The Spaniard said: “I haven’t seen the second action, but when there is so much noise as well, you play away from home, I didn’t want to take any risk.”

