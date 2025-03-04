Mikel Arteta just dropped real reason why he hooked Lewis-Skelly after 35 mins

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal warms up
Myles Lewis-Skelley was subbed off during the first-half

Mikel Arteta has explained why he opted to sub off Myles Lewis-Skelly during the first half of Arsenal’s 7-1 Champions League win over PSV.

The youngster was taken off after receiving a yellow card and then getting away with a second booking.

But Arteta, speaking via Amazon Prime, said that he did not see the second tackle. The Spaniard said: “I haven’t seen the second action, but when there is so much noise as well, you play away from home, I didn’t want to take any risk.”

Arsenal were in devastating form in the first half at the Philips Stadion, with Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, and Mikel Merino all finding the back of the net. PSV did pull one back through Noa Lang, but the visitors were in complete control as they took a commanding lead into the break.

However, things got even better for the Gunners in the second half. Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard both scored within minutes of the restart. Odegaard added a fifth in the 73rd minute, and just before the 85th minute, Riccardo Calafiori made it 7-1, capping off a spectacular performance.

The only downside for Arsenal on the night came when Myles Lewis-Skelly was substituted in the first half after nearly being sent off.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was taken off during the first-half by Mikel Arteta
Myles Lewis-Skelly booed off the pitch during the first-half against PSV

Myles Lewis-Skelly on the ball for Arsenal
Miles Lewis-Skelly could have seen red

Already on a yellow card, Lewis-Skelly committed a foul on Richard Ledezma deep in Arsenal’s half, and while referee Jesus Gil Manzano awarded a free kick, he chose not to issue a second yellow.

Taking no chances, Arteta decided to withdraw Lewis-Skelly, bringing on Calafiori in the 35th minute.

After the match, Odegaard spoke about how Lewis-Skelly took the substitution in stride. “We’re all behind him. Lewis-Skelly took that [substitution] really well. He knew it was tricky, when you’re on a yellow and a tough challenge there.

“He took that well and we will help him. He will learn from that as well.”

The teenager will need to learn quickly if he’s serious about pushing for a first senior call-up to the England squad.

