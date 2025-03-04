Newcastle United chief opens up on future of Liverpool target Alexander Isak

Newcastle plan to revisit contract talks with Alexander Isak at the end of the season but have made it clear to their star striker that he’s already tied down to a long-term deal.

The Daily Mail reveals that discussions took place towards the end of last season but never gained traction. With Isak under contract until 2028 and already one of the club’s top earners, Newcastle felt that offering improved terms wasn’t feasible, especially since it could set a precedent for others to demand the same.

Isak’s 22 goals this season have only strengthened his reputation as one of the world’s top strikers, and plenty of elite clubs are watching closely, with it reported that Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the race for the Sweden international.

Last month, the same outlet revealed that Newcastle are determined to send a clear message that they have no intention of letting their top stars leave, regardless of whether they secure Champions League football. The club enjoyed a great run around Christmas but their form has dried up somewhat, with their chances of obtaining a place in the competition looking a little more flaky.