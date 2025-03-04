Anthony Gordon is set to miss the Carabao Cup final as things stand (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon is set to miss Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool after receiving a red card in the closing stages of their match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The winger – who has been extensively linked with a move to Anfield – was sent off in the 83rd minute after pushing Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the head. Referee Anthony Taylor wasted no time in making his decision, meaning Gordon now faces a three-match suspension.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, who was on pundit dut, said that he believes VAR played a role in the incident at St James’ Park.

The controversy began when Alexander Isak was caught offside, but the assistant referee delayed raising his flag due to VAR protocol. The whistle eventually blew just before Gordon’s altercation with Van Hecke, but the timing of the call added to the debate.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney sympathises with Anthony Gordon red card

Discussing the red card in the Match of the Day studio, Rooney and Danny Murphy had differing opinions on whether the decision was fair.

“It was a moment of madness because the whistle had already gone which he’d obviously heard, we saw it with Matheus Cunha for Wolves as well the other day and now he’s going to miss arguably the biggest game,” Murphy began. “You just see him at the top of your screen there, the whistle’s just gone there look.

“He just lashes out.”, Rooney added: “This is where I think, if the linesman puts his flag up, none of this happens.

“Now they’re waiting for the VAR to step in and almost referee the game for them but if he puts his flag up that doesn’t happen.”

Newcastle might be wanting to appeal. According to the FA’s guidelines: “All red cards can be appealed with the exception of those for use of offensive or insulting or abusive language/gestures and receiving a second caution in a game.

“Please be aware that for an appeal to be successful, you must be able to prove that the referee made an obvious error in sending the player off.” VAR chose not to intervene with Taylor’s decision to brandish the red card and this is usually, but not always, a sign that an appeal would not be successful.