Report: Crystal Palace line up move to sign £55m Premier League winger

Tyler Dibling is liked by Crystal Palace (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly planning an ambitious summer move for highly-rated forward Tyler Dibling, with former scout Mick Brown revealing that the club are closely monitoring the situation.

However, the player in question is unlikely to come cheap, with his current club demanding a starting price of at least £55m.

Palace’s summer plans are already taking shape, following a strong resurgence under manager Oliver Glasner. Despite a rocky start to the season, the Eagles have turned things around.

With a busy summer ahead, Palace will likely need to find a replacement for Marc Guehi, who has attracted significant interest from several top clubs.

One potential target is Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is being closely watched. Glasner is also keen to strengthen his attack, with Liverpool’s Ben Doak and Lewis Koumas among the names reportedly on the radar.

Crystal Palace thought to be eyeing Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling

Regarding the forward in question, Mick Brown has confirmed that Palace are targeting Southampton’s Tyler Dibling. Brown stated that Dibling is one of the players on their radar, with Palace joining other clubs, like Tottenham, in pursuit of the youngster.

He also suggested that Palace’s potential offer of first-team football could be a deciding factor, giving them an advantage over other suitors.

Brown said via FootballFanCast: “Dibling is one of the names on their radar. Palace have been looking at him and I think they’ll be in the mix with the likes of Tottenham, who we’ve spoken about before, for his signature.

“They’ll be more likely to be able to offer first-team football, which could be a big thing for them.

“It might be an ambitious move when you look at the interest in him, but I don’t doubt Palace will be interested and will want to see if that deal is possible.”

While Palace’s pursuit of Dibling is ambitious, the club is not expected to shy away from testing the waters to see if a deal is possible. However, any move for the 19-year-old will likely come with a hefty price tag, as Southampton rate him highly.

The Saints are said to value Dibling at around £55m, though some reports suggest they might even ask for more.