Report: Liverpool scouts watch centre-back who can also play as a left-back

With the summer transfer window just a few months away, Liverpool are already preparing to make moves to strengthen their squad.

While they still have a strong squad and it shows from their challenge to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, it is understood that the club feels that they need new additions to the squad in a number of different positions.

Since Darwin Nunez is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, an attacker is someone they will target in the summer to replace the Uruguayan who has mostly struggled at Anfield since joining the club from Benfica.

Another position that would need the focus of the Liverpool recruitment team is the defensive position, centre-back as well as the left-back position.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool have recently scouted Ajax star Jorrel Hato who is the long term target of the club.

The central defender has featured as a left-back throughout the season where he has impressed the Premier League leaders.

Arne Slot wants to add defensive depth to his squad

Jorrel Hato in action for Ajax
Liverpool target Jorrel Hato in action for Ajax (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Slot’s side are looking to add depth to the central defensive position while also looking to make an addition in the left-back position.

Hato has emerged as the player who can play in both these positions and the 18-year-old Dutch centre-back would be the ideal player for the Reds as he will solve two of their biggest problems in the squad.

Football Transfers have reported in the past that Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign the Dutch youngster for the Merseyside club during his time at Anfield.

Liverpool could complete Klopp’s wish but only after the German manager’s departure from the club.

The Reds are expected to let go of their cautious approach in the transfer market this summer by backing Slot to make new signings.

