Report: Saudi clubs are pushing to make Arsenal star their marquee signing this year

William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, and Leandro Trossard celebrate for Arsenal (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

A number of Premier League clubs have lost their players to the football revolution in Saudi Arabia and Arsenal could become the latest club to lose one of their players.

Saudi Pro League clubs have managed to sign some of the biggest names in world football including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzmea, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and others.

The latest big name player to depart the Premier League for Saudi Arabia was Jhon Duran in the January transfer window, who was sold by Aston Villa to Al-Nassr.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is being targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs for a move in the summer transfer window.

The Belgian has been a mainstay in the Arsenal team this season and has been one of their best players.

In the absence of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard has started regularly for the Premier League giants.

There was interest in his services from Saudi clubs last summer but Mikel Arteta decided to keep the player at the club.

Leandro Trossard to leave Arsenal?

The Spaniard made the right decision to keep Trossard at the club since the Belgian has now become even more useful after the injury crisis at the Emirate Stadium.

Saudi clubs are looking to add more European players to their squad and they have identified Trossard as one of their targets.

After the end of this season, Trossard will have just 12 months left on his contract at Arsenal and the Gunners would have to decide his future.

Since joining the club from Brighton, Trossard has been a useful player for the Gunners who can play in a number of different positions.

If the Gunners decide to let him leave the club, they would need to sign a replacement just as versatile as him.

AC Milan have also been linked with a move for Arsenal’s Belgian winger.

Report: Arsenal consider sale of first team attacker on one condition