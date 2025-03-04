“One to watch” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool want Premier League star

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images))

Among the many issues that Liverpool manager Arne Slot will look to solve in the summer transfer window, the signing of a new left-back will be high on the agenda.

The Reds have struggled in that position this season with Andy Robertson being out of form.

The Scottish left-back has been a brilliant servant for the Merseyside club over the years but his form has regressed in recent years and the Premier League leaders are already eyeing his replacement.

With the players available at his disposal, Slot has done a fine job for the Premier League giants this season and the fans would look forward to what more the manager can do when he gets to sign players of his choice.

The club’s only arrival since Slot joined them has been Italian winger Federico Chiesa, who joined the club last summer but has not been able to make much of an impact.

Slot has basically done wonders with the players former manager Jurgen Klopp left at the club.

However, that could change soon with Liverpool tracking Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has claimed that along with other clubs, Kerkez will be targeted by Liverpool.

While speaking on his Youtube channel, the transfer expert said:

“Liverpool are tracking the player. Liverpool have been monitoring the player and Milos Kerkez will be in the list of several clubs including–but not only–Liverpool. For sure, (he) will be one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

Milos Kerkez to Liverpool?

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has been able to get the best out of Kerkez this season and his brilliant performances are one of the reasons behind their success this season.

Kerkez is exactly the kind of player who would shine at Anfield since he loves joining in attack and he is equally good with his defensive aspect of the game.

It would not be entirely wrong to say that he is a player like Liverpool’s current right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold but on the opposite side of the pitch.

A player like him could work well for Liverpool and he would fit like a glove to Slot’s system at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher has urged his former club to make a move for the Bournemouth defender.

Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is another player the Reds are targeting for the left-back position.

