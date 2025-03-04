Fabrizio Romano drops update on Real Madrid interest in Arsenal star William Saliba

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Despite not winning a trophy in the last few seasons, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made the Gunners a competitive force in English football.

The North London club have challenged to win the Premier League title for the last three seasons.

While they still remain in the hunt to win the league, they are second favourites by some distance behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool side.

One of the reasons behind Arteta’s resurgence of this Arsenal side is his brilliant work with some of the young players at the club.

The Spaniard has taken some of the players at the club to a whole new level and one of them is centre-back William Saliba.

The French defender has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past but journalist Fabrizio Romano has assured the Arsenal fans that the defender is not going anywhere.

Romano has confirmed that Real Madrid appreciate the player since he is one of the best in the world in his position but there is nothing more than that.

Romano wrote in his GiveMeSport newsletter:

“Real Madrid like Saliba, we mentioned that; but there’s nothing more to say at the moment. No talks, no negotiations, he’s key player for Arsenal and nothing is really happening apart from appreciating one of the best defenders in the world.”

Arsenal cannot afford to lose William Saliba

Saliba, who views Real Madrid as a dream club, is one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates Stadium.

Once again, his partnership in defense with Gabriel Magalhaes has worked wonders for the Gunners.

Arsenal boast the best defensive record in the league this season and Saliba is a huge reason behind that.

Keeping the best players at the club, particularly someone as talented as Saliba, is crucial for the Arteta project.

A team who is chasing silverware every season and in the case of Arsenal, who have been without a trophy since 2020, losing a player like Saliba is unthinkable at the moment.

