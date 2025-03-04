Watch – Tyrone Mings makes sensational goal-line clearance, Ally McCoist calls it “save of the season”

Tyrone Mings reacts to a shot heading goalwards
Tyrone Mings saved Aston Villa's skin with a sensation goal-line clearance (credit: TNTSports)

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings made a miracle goal-line clearance on Tuesday night in the Champions League. 

The Premier League club took a huge step toward the Champions League quarter-finals with a commanding 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Tuesday night.

Unai Emery’s side got off to the perfect start, with Leon Bailey firing home a stunning half-volley from 12 yards in just the third minute. Moments later, Marcus Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, nearly doubled the lead, but his effort from a tight angle was kept out by former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

However, Villa’s early advantage didn’t last long. Just nine minutes later, Maxim De Cuyper curled a precise shot into the bottom corner to bring Brugge level. From there, the hosts grew into the game, controlling much of the first half.

The scores were level when a deep cross sailed toward the back post, Hans Vanaken found himself unmarked just a few yards from goal, perfectly positioned to nod the ball into the far corner.

Somehow, instead of nestling in the net, the ball veered wide and rolled out for a goal kick, leaving players, fans, and even Vanaken himself stunned at how Villa had escaped falling behind.

Tyrone Mings and Emilo Martinez celebrate
Tyrone Mings was on hand to deny Club Brugge a goal
Aston Villa star Tyrone Mings pulls off ‘save of the season’ against Club Brugge

Speaking on TNT Sports commentary though, Ally McCoist said: “By the way I think that’s the save of the season from Tyrone Mings.

“How does he keep it out of the goal?! You think his body shape has to knock it in the back of the net! Brilliant defending!”

Mings had every reason to want to make a statement against Club Brugge, especially after his costly mistake in their Champions League group-stage clash.

Back in November, during Villa’s trip to the Jan Breydel Stadium, Mings was at the centre of a bizarre incident where he was penalised for picking up Emiliano Martinez’s goal-kick inside his own box.

The error handed Brugge a golden opportunity from the spot, and they didn’t waste it, converting the penalty to seal a 1-0 win. It was Villa’s first European defeat of the campaign, and one Mings was no doubt determined to put behind him

