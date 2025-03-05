Newcastle players celebrate (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak‘s new contract with the club could be complicated by the fact that he’s demanding a release clause be inserted into any deal.

The Sweden international reportedly remains a top target for Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of this summer.

However, it could be that Isak would be open to staying at Newcastle on the right terms, according to Football Transfers.

The report states that Isak is making the big demand of asking for a release clause in his contract at St James’ Park, so it will be interesting to see if Newcastle end up agreeing to it.

Liverpool more likely than Arsenal to sign Alexander Isak

For now, it seems Football Transfers expect Liverpool to be the likelier destination than Arsenal for Isak, but one imagines this is a saga with plenty of twists and turns ahead.

It seems Arsenal’s preference for the moment is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to the report, so this could put Liverpool in a good position.

It could also end up benefiting suitors if Isak continues to push for a release clause, as it puts pressure on Newcastle to either bow to his demands and have less control over his future, or to accept bids for him earlier.

This certainly looks like one to watch in the weeks and months ahead, but Newcastle surely have to do everything they can to prevent Isak joining one of their Premier League rivals.

If NUFC could sell the 25-year-old abroad, that might be a different matter, but it’s not surprising that the biggest clubs in England are keen on him after seeing how well he’s done here in the last few years.

Isak could be extremely useful to LFC in particular if they lose Mohamed Salah this summer, as they’ll need a new elite goal-scorer for Arne Slot’s side.