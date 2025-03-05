(Photos by Carl Recine & Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be in for a tough evening at Parc des Princes against an in-form PSG outfit in the Champions League.

The Merseysiders themselves are no pushovers, of course, having topped the league phase of the competition with 21 points secured from a possible 24 on offer.

One could forgive Reds head coach Arne Slot feeling a little aggrieved to have been handed the incumbent Ligue 1 champions as his reward for such stellar results on the European stage.

Liverpool will naturally more than fancy themselves in the second leg at Anfield if they can manage to secure some kind of favourable result in Paris.

Whether they are successful in that objective may be entirely down to the efforts of their world-class No.1, Alisson Becker.

Alisson Becker looked to calm things down for Liverpool

Whilst Alisson Becker has hardly looked to tempt fate since his debut season at Anfield, fan nerves may already be sensitive after watching a couple of careless moments from his teammates.

The Echo’s chief Liverpool writer, Ian Doyle, tweeting on X (formerly Twitter) noticed some sloppy play from the visitors, which ended up granting Fabian Ruiz a goalscoring opportunity.

Beforehand, the Merseysiders’ No.1 was seen trying to calm things down – though not PSG fans – by slowing down play and idling on the ball.

Alisson toying with the PSG fans by taking an eternity to pick up a ball. Could be a long night, this — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 5, 2025

As long as the Brazilian international doesn’t opt to take any risks against the Parisians – Arne Slot won’t have too much to complain about the goalkeeper’s efforts in the French capital.

Alisson has kept Liverpool in the tie against PSG

Alisson has certainly continued his fine form in the Champions League with a stellar first-half showing against Luis Enrique’s men.

The former Roma shotstopper has been Liverpool’s only difference-maker in an otherwise dire showing from the Premier League visitors.

ALISSON WHAT A SAVE 🧤 The Liverpool keeper makes an incredible save from Dembélé, then another incredible block to deny Barcola, who then fires over the bar when he should score with the 3rd attempt – how are PSG not ahead?! 🤯 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HmL6DhfLgi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 5, 2025

Dominik Szoboszlai and the Brazil star are the only Reds to have recorded scores above 7/10, according to Sofascore’s ratings.

Alisson Becker picked up four saves amongst a host of impressive statistics:

0.87 goals prevented

2 saves inside the box

1 punch

21 touches

69% pass success rate (9/13)

Whilst it’s all well and good for Liverpool to keep in the tie by the skin of their teeth, they’re only asking for trouble if Slot can’t manage to get the rest of his side firing on all cylinders in the second half.