Liverpool pulled off a dramatic smash-and-grab victory over Paris Saint-Germain, securing a 1-0 win in the first leg of their knockout clash.

The Reds were under relentless pressure throughout the game, but Alisson Becker’s heroic goalkeeping display ensured they left the French capital with a vital advantage ahead of the second leg.

Alisson Becker’s world-class performance wins the game for Liverpool

Luis Enrique’s PSG dominated from the outset, bombarding Liverpool’s goal with 27 shots, 10 of which were on target. However, Alisson delivered a masterclass between the posts, making nine crucial saves—his highest tally in a single match for Liverpool.

From a stunning double save to deny Ousmane Dembele in the first half to an incredible stop from Desire Doue’s curling effort in the 80th minute, Alisson was at his absolute best. His performance kept Liverpool in the contest despite PSG’s attacking onslaught.

With PSG in control for most of the match, Arne Slot made key substitutions late in the second half, introducing Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott. Núñez, despite Marquinhos’ solid defensive display for much of the game, caused problems immediately.

And the Uruguayan got the better off him in the 87th minute as he controlled the ball before cleverly playing the pass for Harvey Elliott who had just come on.

The young Liverpool attacker made a great run into the box before opening up his body and finessing one in past the goalkeeper. The difference in keeping was evident as Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to keep his shot out despite getting a hand on it.

Van Dijk shares wholesome moment with his goalkeeper

The goal ended up being the match winning goal. And as the Liverpool players rushed to celebrate with Elliott, Virgil van Dijk took a moment to acknowledge the true hero of the victory—Alisson Becker. The Dutch captain ran over to his goalkeeper, embracing him in recognition of the vital role he had played in securing the win.

Watch the wholesome moment between the pair below:

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, the ‘magnificent’ Alisson was asked if this was his best performance of the season. The Brazilian shot-stopper humbly responded, stating that it was not just the best of the season, but the best of his entire life.

Harvey Elliott also heaped praise on his goalkeeper, labeling him as the best in the world.

Liverpool now head into the second leg with a valuable lead, knowing that another resilient performance could see them progress further in the competition.