(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

You always have to keep an eye on Mo Salah, regardless of the game state.

The Egyptian international previously admitted he’d taken advice from Arsene Wenger to heart regarding his ability to wait for the right moment in a game.

On that basis, Liverpool’s Champions League tie with PSG – goalless at the time of writing – would seem the perfect opportunity to continue that mantra.

All that said, you’d be hard-pressed to say Salah has been anything close to his exceptional best otherwise.

Arne Slot will certainly be grateful that Alisson Becker, at the very least, turned up to keep his side in the tie.

Mo Salah struggled to make an impact

The Liverpool winger has had, by and large, a truly phenomenal 2024/25 campaign.

52 goal contributions – 30 goals, 22 assists – have been provided in 39 appearances (across all competitions) – a hit rate you’d argue puts him firmly in contention for the next Ballon d’Or award.

With 80 minutes gone on the clock, however, Salah has done little to showcase his world-class talents against PSG.

Instead, each member of the French champions’ electric forward line – comprising of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele – have looked superior.

The stats behind Salah’s invisible PSG showing

The 32-year-old is a little fortunate to have been awarded a score as high as 6/10 given he’s yet to register a single shot against the Ligue 1 side on Wednesday.

Sofascore recorded four dribble attempts against the Parisiens – all of which Mo Salah failed to complete at Parc des Princes.

37 touches

17/19 passes completed (89%)

0/8 ground duels won

Possession lost 14x

1 interception

Not the winger’s finest showing on the European stage. Let there be no doubts that Arne Slot will be demanding a lot more involvement from his star forward come Liverpool’s hosting of Southampton on March 8.

Not to mention the return Champions League clash with PSG at Anfield three days after!