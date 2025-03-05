“They’ve scouted him” – Journalist names the only missing link for Arsenal after superb win at PSV

Benjamin Sesko and Arsenal players (Photo by Maja Hitij, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal look like they’re just lacking a striker and should surely make a move for Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to journalist Henry Winter.

The former Times and Telegraph writer claims that Arsenal have scouted Sesko enough times now, with the RB Leipzig striker clearly seeming ideal to provide Mikel Arteta’s side with the goal threat they’ve often lacked.

It feels a bit strange to be writing about Arsenal needing more goals after they just put seven past PSV last night, but it has been a bit of a problem for the Gunners this season.

From time to time we’ve seen the likes of Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard step up as goal threats, but they’ve not really done it consistently enough, and the team surely needs more of a natural number 9 next season.

See below for Winter’s post on X during last night’s game…

Some really good approach play by Arsenal. Just lacking a centre-forward. Sesko in the summer? They’ve scouted him enough. #PSVARS #AFC — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 4, 2025

It seems Winter is aware of Arsenal scouting Sesko heavily, so perhaps he’s implying that the 21-year-old is clearly emerging as their top target.

The north London giants seem to have done their homework on Sesko, so now it’s just about making a move, but perhaps they’re also considering some other names for that position.

Who could Arsenal sign up front this summer?

Arsenal won’t want to rush into signing the wrong striker, so it’s surely sensible for them to look at all the options likely to be available on the market.

Sesko clearly looks well worth thinking about after impressing in the Bundesliga at such a young age, but Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is also a long-term target who could be available.

Alexander Isak could also be leaving Newcastle, and he’s probably the most exciting striker outside of the main elite European clubs this season.