(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Premier League campaign has suffered a major setback due to a relentless injury crisis, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side struggling in their title pursuit.

The Gunners have seen their attacking options decimated, with key forwards ruled out for extended periods.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz have all been sidelined, severely impacting the team’s form.

Saka, who underwent hamstring surgery in December, is not expected to return until April. Meanwhile, Havertz is out for the rest of the season, and Jesus remains unavailable with no clear return date. Martinelli, another crucial figure in Arsenal’s attack, is also unlikely to feature until after the international break.

The failure to secure attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window has forced Arteta to field makeshift options, including midfielder Mikel Merino as an emergency forward. However, the lack of firepower has led to a dip in performances, leaving Arsenal 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Looking ahead, Arsenal are planning a major rebuild in the summer, which is deemed as an ‘important’ transfer window for the Gunners. While reinforcements are required across several positions, a new attacker is said to be high on their priority list.

Arsenal could make a big sale to boost summer transfer budget

According to Arsenal expert Charles Watts, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in his Daily Briefing column, the club is expected to offload a key player to raise funds for incoming transfers, with either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard likely to depart. Of the two, Trossard appears the more probable candidate for a summer exit.

Watts said:

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we see one big sale at Arsenal this summer. There will be plenty of departures, but by ‘big sale’ I mean one of the established first-team players who have been key under Mikel Arteta over the past two seasons.”

“It’s been suggested that one of Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli could be let go to help boost the summer funds and I would say Trossard would be the more likely of the two, should a good offer arrive.”

The Belgian has already attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, with Arsenal rejecting a bid for Trossard last summer. However, with his contract set to expire in a year, the Gunners could be more open to selling him this time around.

Watts estimates that an offer in the range of £15m to £20m could be enough to secure his departure.

“There is interest in the winger from Saudi Arabia. Arsenal rejected an offer that arrived late last summer, but could be open to a sale this summer, depending on how talks go over a new contract.”

“Trossard will only have a year remaining on his deal at the end of the season and if an agreement on an extension has not been reached by then it could be that Arsenal would let him go, should a good bid come in.”

“The attacker will be 31 in December, so you would think an offer of anything between £15m and £20m this summer would be reasonable given his contract situation.”

Gunners could sell Gabriel Martinelli for a significant offer

While Trossard’s exit seems likely, Martinelli’s future remains more secure—unless a significant bid is tabled.

The Brazilian winger has experienced a dip in form this season, but Watts believes, it would take an offer in the range of £70m for Arsenal to consider selling him.

Player Games Played Goals Assists Leandro Trossard 40 6 7 Gabriel Martinelli 35 7 4

Leandro Trossard vs Gabriel Martinelli stats this season (via Transfermarkt)

With Arsenal preparing for a busy summer window, it remains to be seen how their squad will shape up.

As injuries continue to hamper their current campaign, securing reinforcements will be vital to ensuring they remain competitive in the Premier League and European competitions next season.