“There was some interest” – Expert confirms Arsenal’s previous interest in striker with 76 goals & 12 assists

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

As Arsenal prepare for a crucial summer transfer window, bolstering their attacking options remains a top priority.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has been frequently mentioned as a potential target, but Arsenal expert Charles Watts has cast doubt on the likelihood of the Gunners making a serious move for the Nigerian striker.

Arsenal expert dismisses Victor Osimhen links

Despite the ongoing speculation, Watts suggests that while Osimhen has previously been on Arsenal’s radar, he does not appear to be a priority for Mikel Arteta’s side at the moment.

According to him, the Gunners have identified other targets ahead of Osimhen on their shortlist, and there is little concrete evidence to suggest that the club is actively working on a deal for him.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in The Daily Briefing, Watts stated:

“I’m always a bit sceptical when I hear of links between Victor Osimhen and Arsenal.

“There was some interest in him a few years ago, but I’ve not heard anything since then to suggest the constant speculation linking the Nigerian striker with a move to North London has much merit to it.

“He’s a top striker, there’s no doubt about that, but Arsenal have others who are well ahead of him in their list of potential summer targets, if he is even on their list of targets at all.”

Osimhen continues to impress with his goalscoring form

Osimhen remains under contract with Napoli until 2026 but is currently on loan at Galatasaray after being left out of the Serie A club’s squad for the season. His contract includes a hefty €130 million release clause, making him one of the most expensive options in the transfer market.

Since joining Napoli in 2020 for a club-record fee, Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe’s top strikers. He played a pivotal role in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning campaign in 2022–23, securing the league’s Golden Boot with 26 goals. His overall tally for the club stands at 76 goals and 12 assists in 133 appearances. His goal-scoring form has continued this season, with 22 goals and five assists in 28 matches across all competitions. (Transfermarkt)

Arsenal are in urgent need of a clinical number nine to lead their frontline, and Osimhen’s speed, strength, and elite finishing ability would make him an attractive option.

The other targets that may be ahead of the Nigerian could be the likes of Alexander Isak, who Arsenal have been strongly linked with and Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig’s rising star.

Who the club signs upfront remains to be seen but one thing is for certain, Arsenal will have a new striker upfront next season