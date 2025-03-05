Pundit makes big Arsenal claim after being wowed by “phenomenal” Gunners star

Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard and Chris Sutton (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former Premier League star Chris Sutton has made the big claim that Arsenal could be a difficult team to stop in this season’s Champions League.

The Gunners have had some difficult recent results in the Premier League, but were on fire last night in Europe as they won 7-1 away to PSV Eindhoven.

Sutton was impressed by 17-year-old attacker Ethan Nwaneri in particular, with the teenager again impressing in the Arsenal first-team as he scored in the rout in Holland.

Sutton praised Nwaneri as “phenomenal” during BBC 5 Live’s coverage of the game, as quoted on the BBC Sport website.

Few would have had Arsenal down as serious Champions League contenders after all their recent injuries, but it seems last night’s emphatic win might perhaps force some fans and pundits to reconsider.

Chris Sutton talks up Arsenal in the Champions League

Sutton was full of praise for Mikel Arteta’s side and Nwaneri in particular, saying: “To be as comfortable as Arsenal were is an important step in the right direction.

“Ethan Nwaneri, as well, his performance again.

“Young players at times can come into the team and hit the ground running and then take a dip, but he looks phenomenal.

“Arsenal will take some stopping in this competition.”

Arsenal still have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to return from injury, even if it’s not exactly imminent, while Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz won’t play again this season.

So for AFC to be putting seven past a team like PSV right now is some achievement, and perhaps a warning to the rest of the clubs in the Champions League not to take Arteta’s men lightly.

Arsenal have never won the Champions League, only reaching one final in their history, but the Premier League table as it stands perhaps means the north Londoners can put all their focus onto finally conquering Europe’s biggest club competition.