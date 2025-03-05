“It’s kind of crazy” – Arsenal star explains the steps he’s taking to adapt to surprise new role

Mikel Merino during and after Arsenal's win at PSV (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images, Hayters TV)

Arsenal’s makeshift striker Mikel Merino has explained how he’s doing his best to adapt to playing up front for the Gunners during their injury crisis.

The Spain international scored for Arsenal last night as they thrashed PSV 7-1 in the Champions League, while he also recently came off the bench to net a late brace in a 2-0 Premier League win at Leicester City.

Still, Merino admits this is all a bit new for him, and it feels “kind of crazy” to be playing up front in big games in the Champions League when he probably hasn’t actually played as a striker since he was a kid in school.

Merino made it clear, however, that he’s doing his best to speak to the coaches and analytics team to work out how best to make an impact in his new role.

So far, it seems like it isn’t working too badly, with Merino doing an admirable job in difficult circumstances.

Mikel Merino on his “crazy” period playing up front for Arsenal

“It’s kind of crazy to be honest, but at the same time it’s about having the right mentality,” Merino said in the mixed zone after the game.

“If the coach asks you to play one position, okay, you have to take all your characteristics and put it on the table for the team.

“I’m trying to adapt, I’m trying to do things the best way possible. Obviously some days will be better, some days will be worse.

“I’m trying to improve every single day in my new position and trying to help the team, so when good things happen I’m really proud of that.”

He added: “I’ve been talking with the analysts, the boss as well … I pride myself on trying to understand what’s happening on the pitch.”