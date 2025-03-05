“Waiting for confirmation” – Expert says Italian is ‘top of the list’ for Arsenal ahead of an ‘important’ transfer window

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s search for a new sporting director appears to be reaching its final stages, with former Atletico Madrid executive Andrea Berta emerging as the frontrunner for the role.

The Gunners have been without a permanent sporting director since Edu Gaspar’s sudden departure earlier this season, a loss that has significantly impacted the club’s leadership structure.

Edu played a crucial role in Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta, forging a strong partnership with the Spanish manager and securing key signings such as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. His absence was particularly felt during the January transfer window, when Arsenal failed to secure reinforcements despite Arteta’s urgent need for a new attacker amid an injury crisis.

While Jayson Ayto has been serving as the club’s interim sporting director, Arsenal have been actively pursuing a permanent replacement. Last week, Arsenal expert Charles Watts reported that a decision was ‘fairly imminent’, and now, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in his Daily Briefing column, Watts has provided a fresh update.

Andrea Berta on top of the list for Arsenal

According to Watts, Berta has emerged as the top candidate for the role, though an official offer has yet to be made.

Arsenal, however, are keen to finalise the appointment as soon as possible, recognising the crucial role the sporting director will play in shaping the squad ahead of an important summer transfer window.

Watts said:

“We are still waiting for confirmation on who Arsenal’s next sporting director will be, but as it stands Andrea Berta is understood to be at the top of the list of the remaining candidates.”

“My understanding is that an official offer has yet to be made to Berta, or anyone else, but Arsenal do want their preferred choice in place imminently with the club well aware of how important the upcoming summer window is.”

“At the moment all signs point to Edu’s replacement being the 53-year-old Italian, but until an appointment is made it’s impossible to say with total certainty who it will be.”

Berta, a 53-year-old Italian, has a strong track record in football administration, having played a key role in Atletico Madrid’s success over the years.

Watts believes his experience in handling high-profile transfers and working alongside a demanding manager like Diego Simeone could make him a suitable fit for Arsenal’s structure under Arteta. He continued:

“Berta does look like a good option for Arsenal, however. He does tick a lot of boxes in terms of what the club needs right now. He’s very experienced and he’s done a very good job during his time at Atletico.”

“Berta’s track record when it comes to transfers is pretty strong. Yes, there have been some deals that haven’t quite worked out but that is always going to happen. As long as you get more hits than misses in the market then your record will stack up well and his record does exactly that.”

“He’s done lots of big money deals and has worked with top clubs across the world, so his contact list will be strong. He will have the respect of everyone he looks to deal with and that is very important.”

Why Andrea Berta would be the right fit for Arsenal

Watts also emphasised how Berta’s experience in working with Simeone could help him manage the demands of Arteta, who similarly has a very specific playing philosophy and a meticulous approach to squad-building.

He added:

“Berta has also had the experience of working alongside a hugely demanding manager in Diego Simeone.”

“It can’t be easy for anyone to work alongside someone like Simeone, but Berta appears to have handled it expertly and should he get that Arsenal job, that bodes well for his potential relationship with Mike Arteta.”

“Like Simeone, Arteta has a very specific way of playing and players identified by a sporting director need to be able to deal with that. He’s also known to be a demanding character.”

“So the club’s sporting director needs to have a strong personality. He needs to be someone who can maintain a good relationship with Arteta, but also has to be able to stand up to him and challenge when needed.”

Mikel Arteta’s focus remains on season’s final stretch

With the search for Edu’s replacement seemingly nearing its conclusion, all signs point toward Berta being the man for the job. However, until an official appointment is confirmed, speculation will continue.

In the meantime, Arteta remains focused on the season’s final stretch, as Arsenal continue to push Liverpool in the Premier League title race despite the recent setbacks, while also eyeing a deep run in the Champions League. With a commanding 7-1 victory over PSV in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, the Gunners already have one foot in the quarter-finals, keeping their hopes of European glory alive.

As the summer transfer window looms, Arsenal will be eager to have a new sporting director in place to ensure they are fully prepared for what promises to be another pivotal period for the club.