David Beckham’s sour reaction to Liverpool goal sums up night for Arne Slot’s men

David Beckham was not happy to see Liverpool go ahead (credit: TNTSports)

David Beckham could not help but look distraught after Harvey Elliott scored late on against Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Manchester United winger was in the stands to watch the Reds face off against his former side at the Parc des Princes.

The Reds looked up against it and it appeared PSG would finally forge a goal – but then in the dying embers of the game, youngster Elliott, who came on as a substitute for Mohamed Salah, found the opening goal.

Cameras panned to Beckham, who looked completely devastated in the stands.

For Arne Slot’s men, it was a remarkable smash-and-grab victory in the Champions League for their last-16 first-leg clash.

From start to finish, PSG dominated, unleashing 27 shots on goal and forcing Alisson into nine crucial saves. The hosts looked certain to take the lead, but Liverpool absorbed wave after wave of pressure before landing a sucker punch in the 87th minute.

Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were electric, tormenting Liverpool’s defence throughout. Kvaratskhelia even found the net in the first half, only for VAR to rule his effort out for offside.

Controversy struck again when Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate escaped a red card despite shoving Bradley Barcola to the ground just outside the box. VAR once again sided with the Reds, compounding PSG’s frustration.

Liverpool survive relentless PSG onslaught

Slot’s debut season in charge has been exceptional, with Liverpool losing just four matches, only one of them with their full-strength squad. But for the first time, his side found themselves completely outplayed.

But Liverpool can give their thanks to Alisson, who produced a goalkeeping masterclass, single-handedly keeping Liverpool in the tie. He denied Dembele twice, Kvaratskhelia four times, and substitute Desire Doue twice, producing save after save to frustrate the Parisians.

Liverpool now take a priceless advantage back to Anfield for the second leg next Tuesday.