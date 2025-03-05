Arsenal star happy to stay despite club’s plans to trigger release clause

Arsenal FC corner flag at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is reportedly happy with life in north London despite the fact that the club are targeting a new signing in that position this summer.

Martinelli has not quite been at his best for the last year and a half or so, despite previously looking like an elite young talent when he first broke into the Gunners’ senior side.

It could now make sense for Arsenal to try replacing Martinelli, and it seems they could be about to do so as they’re ready to trigger the release clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to Football Transfers.

“Winning against Arsenal meant winning against BABIES” – which Man United legend insulted the Gunners but revealed “so much respect” for Chelsea?

Williams is a superb talent who’s proven himself on the big stage in La Liga and also at Euro 2024 with the Spanish national team last summer.

One imagines Williams could be a significant upgrade on Martinelli, though Football Transfer suggest this won’t affect the Brazilian’s future.

Gabriel Martinelli is happy at Arsenal and they’re not looking to sell him

The Football Transfers report makes it clear that Martinelli is happy with life at the Emirates Stadium, while Arsenal also seemingly have no plan to let the 23-year-old leave.

It could be that there’s room in Mikel Arteta’s side for both Williams and Martinelli, but overall you’d surely imagine this will mean less playing time for the latter.

Williams is surely too good to come to Arsenal and sit on the bench, as he’d likely be a starter for a number of other top clubs around Europe.

Martinelli could still have an important role to play for Arsenal, even if this move means he ends up being more of a squad player than previously.

He’s certainly not a bad option to have on the bench, but if he stays then perhaps it raises questions about Leandro Trossard’s future as he and Martinelli have often rotated for that left-hand side spot.