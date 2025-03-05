Martin Odegaard has opened up on Myles Lewis-Skelly's first-half substitution (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard has opened up on Myles Lewis-Skelly’s first-half substitution during Arsenal’s 7-1 Champions League win over PSV.

The Gunners fired on all cylinders despite not having a striker in the starting XI. But one tiny low point was the yellow card handed to their young player, who later in the half could’ve been sent off altogether.

Arteta saw enough and took off Myles-Skelly on 35 minutes. The Gunners academy graduate left the pitch to a chorus of boos from the PSV fans.

After the game, captain Odegaard spoke about the subbing from Mikel Arteta. He said via BBC Sport: “He took that really well. He knew it was a tricky position to be in. He was on a yellow and had a tough challenge too. He took it well and we’re all there to support and I’m sure he will learn from that too.”

Meanwhile, Arteta was asked about his youth players, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, after the game. He said “To be doing what they are doing at 17 and 18 years old, shows incredible maturity. They are doing that because of how the other players support them and make them better. They have a lot of courage.

“Myles makes an assist, that’s the team that I want to see, they take initiative and they want to make things happen.”

Mikel Arteta comments on Myles Lewis-Skelly substitution in first-half

He was also asked about replacing Myles-Skelly with Riccardo Calafiori in the 35th minute.“I haven’t seen the second action but you are 2-0 up away from home and I didn’t want to risk it. He is very young so we have to protect him,” Arteta spoke on Amazon Prime’s coverage.

“So happy for the boys because in the last two games, we haven’t scored a goal and we know the noise around that.

“This is the beauty of football. Focus on what you are doing and do your best. Anything can happen.”