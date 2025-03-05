Ibrahima Konate could've seen a red card (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rio Ferdinand believed that Ibrahima Konate got away during Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

On Wednesday night, the Red had their backs against the ropes with an onslaught from Luis Enrique’s men.

During the first half, after Bradley Barcola sprinted down the middle, chasing a long, bouncing ball. He raced into the box, only to be sent tumbling when Ibrahima Konate came from behind and shoved him in a forceful, careless manner.

Barcola went down, clearly caught off guard. The referee waved away any appeals, signalling no foul and no penalty, but then pointed to his earpiece, indicating a VAR check was coming.

In the end, VAR judged it to be a yellow card for Konate and a foul outside the box, much to Liverpool’s relief.

And Ferdinand admitted at the time he believed it would be a straight red for the Frenchman. “That is a foul. The push is in the back, so it’s a foul. If that’s not a red card I’ll be amazed.”

