'I'll be amazed' – Rio Ferdinand could not believe his eyes after what Liverpool man did

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Ibrahima Konate tussles for the ball
Ibrahima Konate could've seen a red card (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rio Ferdinand believed that Ibrahima Konate got away during Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. 

On Wednesday night, the Red had their backs against the ropes with an onslaught from Luis Enrique’s men.

During the first half, after Bradley Barcola sprinted down the middle, chasing a long, bouncing ball. He raced into the box, only to be sent tumbling when Ibrahima Konate came from behind and shoved him in a forceful, careless manner.

Barcola went down, clearly caught off guard. The referee waved away any appeals, signalling no foul and no penalty, but then pointed to his earpiece, indicating a VAR check was coming.

In the end, VAR judged it to be a yellow card for Konate and a foul outside the box, much to Liverpool’s relief.

And Ferdinand admitted at the time he believed it would be a straight red for the Frenchman. “That is a foul. The push is in the back, so it’s a foul. If that’s not a red card I’ll be amazed.”

Ibrahima Konate escapes punishment for shove on PSG attacker

Ibrahima Konate in a Liverpool press conference
Ibrahima Konate managed to get away with one (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Konate, a £36million signing from RB Leipzig in 2021, was linked to a move to PSG, but the Mirror reports that they have played down news of any potential moves for a player.

However, talk about Konate’s future will only intensify if he doesn’t sign a new contract. Back in January, he revealed that he had received an offer but had yet to put pen to paper, and since then, there have been no updates.

As his contract enters its final year, Liverpool will certainly be eager to avoid a repeat of the drama surrounding Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier this season.

Konate, much like Trent Alexander-Arnold, is still years away from his 30s, and a long-term deal is essential for both the player and the club. But negotiations continue to drag on. While he hasn’t shown any intention of leaving, he played it coy during a press conference ahead of a match with Lille when asked about the contract situation.

