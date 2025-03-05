Liverpool rival Chelsea for €100m-rated star who could move for discount €60-70m

Jamie Gittens in action for Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich (Photo by Jan Kruger, Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Jamie Gittens as he’s expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Chelsea are also named as one of Gittens’ admirers, with Dortmund wanting €100m for the talented young Englishman, even if there is the sense that he could perhaps move for more like €60 or €70m, according to Sky Germany.

Gittens has impressed during his time in the Bundesliga and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a top Premier League club swooping to bring him back to England.

The report from Sky Germany also states that Gittens’ preference is to move to the Premier League, despite the possibility of Bayern Munich also trying to sign him.

Jamie Gittens transfer: Another winger linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have a major headache at the moment as it’s now just a few months before Mohamed Salah can walk away from Anfield on a free transfer.

The Egypt international has yet to sign a new deal with the Reds and that could mean the club have to start thinking about replacing him.

Kingsley Coman is on Liverpool’s radar, as we revealed earlier today, but Gittens could be another good option for the Merseyside giants to consider.

The skilful and pacey 20-year-old has it in him to be a big hit at the highest level, even if he’s not quite at Salah’s level yet, so this could end up being a smart investment by LFC.

Still, Chelsea also urgently need to make changes after another year of failing to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Blues could do with bringing in a top young talent like Gittens as an upgrade on flops such as Mykhailo Mudryk, Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix, while Raheem Sterling will surely be moved on permanently once his loan at Arsenal ends.