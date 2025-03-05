Revealed: Liverpool & Newcastle eyeing €45m star who nearly joined Arsenal

Kingsley Coman in action for Bayern against Leverkusen (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle United are now among the suitors for the potential transfer of Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman ahead of the summer.

The France international is set to be available for around €45m after suffering a bit of a dip in form for Bayern, and he’d be open to a move to the Premier League, close sources have told CaughtOffside.

Coman was targeted by Arsenal last year before the deal failed to materialise, while he also had approaches from the Saudi Pro League.

However, CaughtOffside understands that Coman remains keen to stay in Europe and would have a preference for a club in England or Spain for next season.

Kingsley Coman transfer latest as Bayern winger eyes Premier League or La Liga

Coman is currently being tracked by Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, though no talks have taken place just yet, CaughtOffside understands.

The 28-year-old has a contract at the Allianz Arena until 2027, but it seems there is now a concrete chance of him leaving before then.

It remains to be seen if anyone will come in with an offer that Bayern consider acceptable, though, as €45m perhaps looks a bit steep for a player who seems to be showing signs of being in decline.

Coman could perhaps still do a job for some top clubs, though, even if only as a squad player.

Liverpool might do well to add more depth to their attack next season, especially if Mohamed Salah ends up leaving at the end of his contract,

Newcastle, meanwhile, could likely give someone like Coman even more of a key role, though the Magpies have tended to mostly go for younger players, so this could be a slightly risky change of approach.