Ally McCoist wanted the goal to stand (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Ally McCoist has admitted he was devastated to see Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal ruled out after a wonderful team move.
The Paris Saint-Germain bent a shot beyond Alisson – but Liverpool’s necks were saved after VAR checked the goal and ruled it out for offside.
And former Rangers striker McCoist said via BBC Sport: “What a break that is. We knew it was tight. It is almost criminal to disallow that, it was such a good finish. But if it’s offside, it’s offside.”
Not long after, the Reds got away with another after Bradley Barcola sprinted after a long, bouncing ball sent down the middle. He charged into the box, but just as he was about to take his shot, Ibrahima Konate came from behind and shoved him.
Barcola tumbled to the ground, clearly taken by surprise. The referee waved play on, signaling no foul and no penalty, but immediately pointed to his earpiece, suggesting a VAR check was on the way.
But VAR deemed it to be a yellow card and a foul outside the box, so Liverpool can count their lucky stars.
According to Sky Italia, Liverpool offered €100 million for the Georgian winger. However, their plan wasn’t to bring him in right away. They were content for him to stay at Napoli for the 2024/25 season and wanted him to join their squad for the start of the 2025/26 campaign.
The Italian club rejected the offer, though it’s unclear what their plans were at the time. PSG had shown interest in Kvaratskhelia even back then, but the player initially turned down the move. He later joined PSG in January on a permanent deal.
Liverpool were also linked with the winger during the winter transfer window, but they never made an official approach.