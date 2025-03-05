Ally McCoist wanted the goal to stand (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ally McCoist has admitted he was devastated to see Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal ruled out after a wonderful team move.

The Paris Saint-Germain bent a shot beyond Alisson – but Liverpool’s necks were saved after VAR checked the goal and ruled it out for offside.

And former Rangers striker McCoist said via BBC Sport: “What a break that is. We knew it was tight. It is almost criminal to disallow that, it was such a good finish. But if it’s offside, it’s offside.”

