Exclusive: Liverpool expected to make €35m transfer bid for 10-assist PL star

Antonee Robinson celebrates for Fulham (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson ahead of this summer, sources have told CaughtOffside.

The USA international has impressed in the Premier League in recent times, contributing ten assists from left-back this season, and his performances have both Liverpool and Chelsea on alert.

Still, CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool are showing the strongest interest at the moment, and that the Reds are preparing to try offering around €35m to Fulham for Robinson.

However, it will likely take more than that to get a deal done, with Fulham not too keen to sell this key player, and a fee closer to €50m likely to be required.

Liverpool could do with a new left-back next season as Andrew Robertson isn’t getting any younger and has shown some signs of decline at times this term.

Antonee Robinson transfer looks a necessity for Liverpool this summer

Robinson seems like he could be ideal to help Liverpool replace Robertson, but there’ll surely be a few other names on the Merseyside giants’ radar as well.

As previously reported, Liverpool also like Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, though that could lead to a transfer battle with Manchester United and others.

It will be interesting to see who LFC end up choosing as their priority, but for now it seems that latest developments point towards Robinson.

The 27-year-old would surely be tempted to make the step up to playing for a big club like Liverpool after showing what he can do at Fulham.

It wouldn’t be an entirely uncontroversial move, though, as Robinson previously spent 11 years at Liverpool’s rivals Everton as a youngster.

The American full-back rose up through Everton’s academy, though he never made a competitive appearance for the club’s first-team.