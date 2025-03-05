What Arne Slot made Harvey Elliott do after PSG game proves Liverpool coach’s ridiculously high standards

Harvey Eliott jumps into the arms of Alisson Becker
Harvey Elliott saved the day for Liverpool in Paris (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot reportedly requested that Harvey Elliott go back onto the pitch to warm down despite his on-pitch heroics. 

The youngster came on as a substitute for Mohamed Salah, before netting the winning goal for the Reds. 

BBC Sport reported as follows on their live blog after the 1-0 win for Liverpool at the Parc des Princes: “Goal hero Harvey Elliott should be in the dressing room celebrating with the rest of his team-mates.

“Instead, Arne Slot has sent him back out on the pitch to warm down with the other Liverpool substitutes. Liverpool’s travelling fans, who have been held back, are celebrating in the stands.”

After the game, the Dutchman was full of praise for Alisson Becker after the goalkeeper’s heroics, calling his No.1 the best in the world.

It was a classic smash-and-grab at Parc des Princes, sealed by Elliott’s late strike, but the real story was Alisson. PSG dominated from start to finish, firing 29 shots at goal, 10 of them on target, but they simply couldn’t find a way past the Brazilian.

Time and again, he produced stunning saves to keep out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, and Bradley Barcola, frustrating the French champions in front of their home crowd.

Alisson Becker saves the day for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker holds on to one goal post.
Alisson Becker was man of the match against PSG (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

By halftime, PSG could have easily been 4-0 up, but Alisson had other ideas. His reflexes, positioning, and composure under relentless pressure ensured Liverpool stayed in the fight, giving them the platform to snatch an unlikely victory.

“I don’t think there is a goalkeeper that played at this level, which is normal because he’s the best in the world,” Slot told TNT Sports.

“I have some very good players as a manager, but never had the best goalkeeper in the world. And that I think he is, he showed that today. I didn’t think once or twice that we would defend so much and we would come away with a 1-0 win, or 2 or 3-0. The goal and a win over here was a bit more than we deserve.”

