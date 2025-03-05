Harvey Elliott saved the day for Liverpool in Paris (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot reportedly requested that Harvey Elliott go back onto the pitch to warm down despite his on-pitch heroics.

The youngster came on as a substitute for Mohamed Salah, before netting the winning goal for the Reds.

BBC Sport reported as follows on their live blog after the 1-0 win for Liverpool at the Parc des Princes: “Goal hero Harvey Elliott should be in the dressing room celebrating with the rest of his team-mates.

“Instead, Arne Slot has sent him back out on the pitch to warm down with the other Liverpool substitutes. Liverpool’s travelling fans, who have been held back, are celebrating in the stands.”