Alisson Becker earned the plaudits for his efforts against PSG (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker was praised for his goalkeeping efforts in Liverpool’s game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening.

The Reds were facing off against the Ligue 1 champions, with the Brazilian shot-stopper keeping the French club at bay.

His display did not go unnoticed, with former Reds defender Stephen Warnock highlighting his prowess.

“Winning against Arsenal meant winning against BABIES” – which Man United legend insulted the Gunners but revealed “so much respect” for Chelsea?

Warnock wrote via BBC Sport: “Alisson is probably the best goalkeeper in the world in one-v-one situations. Alisson is so quick to narrow the angle. Magnificent from Alisson.”

Despite being one of the veteran members of the squad, the goalkeeper is showing no signs of slowing down. SofaScore have Alisson as having 27 touches during the course of the game so far, a remarkable feat for the man between the sticks.

Alisson Becker goads Paris Saint-Germain fans during Champions League clash

The Echo’s chief Liverpool writer, Ian Doyle, posted on X, formerly Twitter – where he highlighted what the former AS Roma player was doing to rile up some of the PSG fans at the Parc des Princes.

But before the error, Alisson was seen trying to regain control of the situation, slowing the game down and holding onto the ball in an attempt to calm things, though not exactly calming the nerves of PSG fans in the process.

Alisson has been instrumental in keeping Liverpool in the tie against PSG. His first-half performance, in particular, was nothing short of brilliant, and he continues to show why he is considered one of the best in the world in his position.

In what was a largely disappointing showing from the Premier League side, Alisson stood out as the one real difference-maker, keeping Liverpool alive in a match that could have easily slipped away in the first half.