Manchester United winger Antony has criticised head coach Ruben Amorim through his agent, Junior Pedroso.

The Brazilian left Old Trafford during the winter transfer window, securing a loan move to Real Betis in search of a fresh start, though it’s thought that he will come back to Old Trafford upon the season’s end.

Since arriving in Seville, Antony has rediscovered his form, registering two goals and two assists in just five LaLiga appearances, which is actually an impressive turnaround after struggling to find the net in the Premier League this season.

The Portuguese manager suggested that the Brazilian winger lacks the physicality needed to succeed in the Premier League, which is a claim that hasn’t gone down well with Antony or his representatives.

“When you play against any team in England, the physicality is there,” he said.

“If you don’t have physicality, you will struggle a lot. Antony is so much better now in Spain. It’s [because of] a lot of factors but I guarantee you it’s physicality.”

What did Antony’s agents say about Ruben Amorim’s comments on winger?

In an interview with Marca, Pedroso has now taken aim at Man United’s management, suggesting that Antony’s struggles at the club were influenced by decisions made behind the scenes.

“We respect the opinion of coach Ruben Amorim, but we completely disagree with his analysis. To attribute Antony’s lack of success at Manchester United solely to the question of physicality is a very superficial argument and does not reflect reality,” he said.

“The truth is that Antony has not had enough prominence or the confidence necessary to play his best football. Of the 15 games in which Amorim managed Manchester United, he only used Antony in nine, with a total of 252 minutes played. This represents only 18.6% of the total possible minutes. How can you judge an athlete without a minimum sequence to prove his worth.”